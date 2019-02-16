Watch the UFC on ESPN 1: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Weigh-in Live at 6:30 ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez Ceremonial Weigh-in live on Saturday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez returns to the Octagon in the fight card’s main event against heavy-hitting Francis Ngannou.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Live Results on Sunday. Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez headline the card with the first bout scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.