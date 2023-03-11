UFC Fight Night Live Results: Yan vs. Dvalishvili

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili results begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March, 11, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 60 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The event is headlined by a massive fight in the bantamweight division between former champion Petr Yan and No. 3 ranked Merab Dvalishvili.
Yan (16-4) is the former bantamweight champion looking to rebound after back-to-back split decision losses. Dvalishvili (15-4 ) is ranked No. 3 in the division and is riding an eight-fight winning streak.
How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Main card begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Preliminary card beings at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Live Results
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Fight Card and Results
Main card
- Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov
- Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
- Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Preliminary card
- Karl Williams defeated Łukasz Brzeski via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Davey Grant defeated Raphael Assuncao via submission (reverse triangle), Round 3 – 4:43
- Josh Fremd defeated Sedriques Dumas via submission (guillotine), Round 2 – 3:00
- Victor Henry defeated Tony Gravely via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
- Ariane Lipski defeated JJ Aldrich via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Bruno Silva defeated Tyson Nam via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 – 1:23
- Carlston Harris defeated Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)