UFC Fight Night Live Results: Yan vs. Dvalishvili

March 11, 2023
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili results begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March, 11, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 60 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event is headlined by a massive fight in the bantamweight division between former champion Petr Yan and No. 3 ranked Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan (16-4) is the former bantamweight champion looking to rebound after back-to-back split decision losses. Dvalishvili (15-4 ) is ranked No. 3 in the division and is riding an eight-fight winning streak.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

  • Main card begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Preliminary card beings at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Live Results

The UFC results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Fight Night Yan vs Dvalishvili Live Results

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Fight Card and Results

Main card

  • Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov
  • Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
  • Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

  • Karl Williams defeated Łukasz Brzeski via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Davey Grant defeated Raphael Assuncao via submission (reverse triangle), Round 3 – 4:43
  • Josh Fremd defeated Sedriques Dumas via submission (guillotine), Round 2 – 3:00
  • Victor Henry defeated Tony Gravely via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Ariane Lipski defeated JJ Aldrich via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Bruno Silva defeated Tyson Nam via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 – 1:23
  • Carlston Harris defeated Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

