UFC Fight Night Lincoln: Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick – Jimmy Smith Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the main event of Fight Night Lincoln between lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and James Vick.

Gaethje (18-2) suffered his first career loss to former champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 218 in December. He was defeated a second time in his last outing by Dustin Poirier in April. Coming off back-to-back losses, Gaethje’s in need of a win.

Vick (13-1) is riding a four-fight winning streak. A win over Gaethje would raise his stock in the rankings and line him up to face a top five opponent in his next bout.

Tune in to MMAWeekly on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick Live Results & Stats. First bout is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.