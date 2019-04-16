UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs. Hermansson main card moves from ESPN to ESPN+

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 16, 2019
April 16, 2019

The upcoming UFC Fight Night main card from Fort Lauderdale headlined by Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Jack “The Joker” Hermansson has been shifted from ESPN to ESPN+.

The show takes place on Saturday night, April 27 from Florida.

The reason for the shift is unclear, although the card took a big hit when former two-time title contender Yoel Romero was forced out of the main event after he came down with a mild case of pneumonia.

In his place stepped Hermansson, who is coming off a win over David Branch in his last fight but he doesn’t bring the same kind of name value that Romero did for the main event.

Either way, the move was made with the main card shifting from ESPN to ESPN+ next Saturday night.

Here are the full breakdown on the broadacast details for UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs. Hermansson

MAIN CARD — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

PRELIMS — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

EARLY PRELIMS — 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

The fights will kick off starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on April 27 all leading to the main card airing at 9 p.m. ET with the main event between ‘Jacare’ and Hermansson.

