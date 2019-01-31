UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 bout from Fortaleza, Brazil, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Fortaleza, Brazil, with a fight card that is top heavy with Brazilian vs. Brazilian bouts.

The main event features a rematch between two bantamweights fighting for a shot at the belt. Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes fought once before at UFC 212 in June 2017. Assuncao won the fight via split decision, but he’s hoping to make a bigger splash on Saturday and finally get a crack at bantamweight championship. Moraes is out to stake his own claim to a title shot and prove that he should have won the first time he fought Assuncao.

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo could have held the top spot on the fight card, but reportedly declined, opting for a three-round co-main event bout opposite rising contender Renato Moicano.

This is the first of Aldo’s final three fights on his UFC contract, and he’s looking to fight them all in Brazil and then step away from the Octagon, while Moicano is looking to earn a shot at featherweight champion Max Holloway.

