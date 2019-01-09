UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw bout from Brooklyn is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship begins a new era in 2019 by moving its longtime media home from FOX Sports to ESPN. UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw is the first event under the new partnership.

The first UFC on ESPN+ fight card features a stacked card headlined by flyweight champion Henry Cejudo putting his title – and perhaps the future of the 125-pound division – on the line opposite bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.

No matter what happens in the main event, the future of the UFC flyweight division is shrouded in doubt. Company president Dana White has openly admitted that he’s not sure if there is a future for the weight class, so there is a lot of pressure on Cejudo, after taking the belt from longtime champion Demetrious Johnson, to defend the division’s honor if you will.

Meanwhile, Dillashaw is looking to become the first UFC champion to win belts in three different weight classes. He’s only held the one belt so far, but hopes to add the flyweight belt to his collection en route to shutting down the division and making future waves in his weight class and at featherweight.

Other featured bouts on the card include another featherweight tilt with Joseph Benavidez working hard to also keep the division alive, as he squares off with Dustin Ortiz. There is also a high-profile women’s flyweight bout between Paige VanZant, who is returning from injury, and Rachael Ostovich, who has been mired in domestic dispute that house played out all-too publicly.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results

— LIVE RESULTS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY —