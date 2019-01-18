UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Weigh-In Results – Flyweight Title Fight Officially Set

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 18, 2019
The Ultimate Fighting Championship begins its ESPN era this week with UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The fight promotion’s debut on ESPN and the network’s digital subscription service, ESPN+, kicks off with a champion vs. champion superfight between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw for the 125-pound belt.

The bout is made even more intriguing because of the doubt surrounding the UFC flyweight division’s future. Should Cejudo win, he might very well be saving the weight class’s future, while Dillashaw may be driving the final nail into the coffin of the division which appears to be on its last legs.

The UFC on ESPN+ 1 main event was made official on Friday after Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw stepped on the scale at the official weigh-in.  Dillashaw stepped on the scales first weighing in at 124.6 pounds while Cejudo tipped the scales at 124.4.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN)

  • Henry Cejudo (c) (124.4) vs. T.J. Dillashaw* (124.6)
  • Greg Hardy (264) vs. Allen Crowder (252.6)
  • Gregor Gillespie (155.2) vs. Yancey Medeiros (155.4)
  • Joseph Benavidez (124.4) vs. Dustin Ortiz (123.8)
  • Paige VanZant (125.8) vs. Rachael Ostovich (125.6)
  • Glover Teixeira (205.6) vs. Karl Roberson (203.8)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

  • Donald Cerrone (155.8) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.4)
  • Joanne Calderwood (125.8) vs. Ariane Lipski (125.2)
  • Alonzo Menifield (204.6) vs. Vinicius Castro (205.6)
  • Mario Bautista (135.2) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.6)

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Dennis Bermudez (155.8) vs. Te’Jovan Edwards (155)
  • Belal Muhammad (170.2) vs. Geoff Neal (170.4)
  • Kyle Stewart (170.4) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.4)

*For UFC flyweight championship

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night. Cerrone vs. Hernandez headlines the prelims, which will air on ESPN’s cable network, while Cejudo vs. Dillashaw headlines the UFC’s first fight card for subscribers of the ESPN+ digital streaming service.

