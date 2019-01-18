HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Weigh-in Replay

January 18, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC Fight Night Brooklyn fighters officially weighed in on Friday.  See how the athletes looked on the scales ahead of Saturday’s event. 

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw drops down to the flyweight division to challenge titleholder Henry Cejudo in Saturday’s main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be the debut of the UFC on ESPN+.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.

