UFC Fight Night Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Superfight Poster Unveiled

December 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

The UFC on Friday released the fight poster for its first event of 2019, which is also its first event under its new partnership with ESPN.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 takes place on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn featuring a superfight between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw is dropping down to 125 pounds to challenge for Cejudo’s belt. If he wins, it would likely signal the final nail in the flyweight division’s coffin. If he loses? Well, the jury is still out, but the future hasn’t sounded all that bright for the flyweight division longevity.

If he wins, however, Cejudo gives the division a sliver of hope. Though former champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson long lorded over the division, he never gained much traction as a drawing power. Cejudo is hoping to change that, but for him to even get a chance to do so, he would likely have to defeat Dillashaw.

