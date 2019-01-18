UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Pick Em Contest!

MMAWeekly and MyBookie have teamed up and have a contest for you.

You think you have the skill and the knowledge to pick the winners at this weekends event – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw? Then go over to https://www.tapology.com/i/63379 and enter your picks and see how you match up and possibly win a prize. See the details below.

MMA Pick Em Contest

Group Name: MMAWEEKLY

Group Invite link: https://www.tapology.com/i/63379

Open event: UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw

When: Saturday, January 19th, 2019

Step 1: If you wish to participate, please open an account at tapology.com

Step 2: Join group (MMAWEEKLY)

Step3: Enter picks (Current UFC event).

Top 3 leaderboard finishers will earn prizes after each event. To receive a prize, you will need to open an account at mybookie.ag or https://bit.ly/2Dh88Hl and enter the promo code: MMAWEEKLY.

Promo code: MMAWEEKLY

Rules of the contest are as follows: