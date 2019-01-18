UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Pick Em Contest!

MMAWeekly and MyBookie have teamed up and have a contest for you.
You think you have the skill and the knowledge to pick the winners at this weekends event – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw? Then go over to https://www.tapology.com/i/63379 and enter your picks and see how you match up and possibly win a prize. See the details below.
MMA Pick Em Contest
Group Name: MMAWEEKLY
Group Invite link: https://www.tapology.com/i/63379
Open event: UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw
When: Saturday, January 19th, 2019
Step 1: If you wish to participate, please open an account at tapology.com
Step 2: Join group (MMAWEEKLY)
Step3: Enter picks (Current UFC event).
Top 3 leaderboard finishers will earn prizes after each event. To receive a prize, you will need to open an account at mybookie.ag or https://bit.ly/2Dh88Hl and enter the promo code: MMAWEEKLY.
Promo code: MMAWEEKLY
Rules of the contest are as follows:
- Freeplay Prizes will be 1st place $200 (FP), 2nd $100 (FP) and 3rd $50 (FP).
- After the event, please DM us via twitter @webpartnersco and/or email your Tapology username and Mybookie account number to editor@mmaweekly.com to claim prize.
- Prize winners will have their money deposited in their MyBookie account.