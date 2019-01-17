UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Main Event Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following a confrontational UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Pre-Fight Press Conference, the main eventers from both the main card and the ESPN Prelims squared off for the cameras, though none of the fighters was done talking by the time they went face to face.

Henry Cejudo took a jab at TJ Dillashaw before they squared off, smacking a fake snake against the stage before getting up in the bantamweight champion’s grill. The two will battle for Cejudo’s UFC flyweight title on Saturday night in Brooklyn, and may even be battling for the future of the flyweight division, if there is one.

Up-and-comer Alex Hernandez was spewing venom during the press conference, channeling his inner Conor McGregor as he belittled Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who was at no loss for words in retort.

The two kept chattering as they were nearly nose to nose for their face-off with UFC president Dana White thrusting his arms between them ready to step in should they need to be separated.

TRENDING > UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Pre-Fight Press Conference Replay

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night. Cerrone vs. Hernandez headlines the prelims, which will air on ESPN’s cable network, while Cejudo vs. Dillashaw headlines the UFC’s first fight card for subscribers of the ESPN+ digital streaming service.