UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos sells out the O2 Arena in Prague

February 23, 2019
The Ultimate Fighting Championship landed in Prague, Czech Republic this week for the first time in the company’s history. By all accounts, it was a successful launch.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3: Blachowicz vs. Santos drew a sold-out crowd of 16,583, according to UFC officials. That number made it the biggest event in the history of the Czech Republic.

Not only did the fans show up in droves, they opened their pocketbooks to the tune of $1,06,176 U.S. That made UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3 the highest grossing one-day sporting event in the history of the O2 Arena in Prague.

The earlier bouts were littered with decisions, but the show closed out with a bang. 

Michał Oleksiejczuk dropped Gian Villante with a picture-perfect body shot as the main event drew near. Stefan Struve followed that bout with a come-from-behind arm-triangle submission finish in what he said would most likely be the final fight of his career. 

Closing out the show, however, was another huge knockout, although it might not have been one that pleased the crowd. 

Jan Blachowicz, from nearby Poland, topped the bill, but his opponent, Thiago Santos, stole the show. He dropped Blachowicz to the canvas, and then dropped sledge hammers on his face until the referee called a halt to the bout.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

