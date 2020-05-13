UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira bout from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. NOTE: The start time could get pushed back a bit because of the Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori bout cancellation, but there has been no official word of that yet.)

NOTE the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira start times

UFC Smith vs. Teixeira main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Smith vs. Teixeira prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira live results from Jacksonville

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is moving forward with its second event in a five-day span with UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira.

The second of three fight cards in an eight-day span takes place on Wednesday. It features Anthony Smith squaring off with Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight battle that could determine one of the next challengers to the belt currently wrapped around Jon Jones’s waist.

In what was expected to be the main card opening bout, Karl Roberson weighed 1.5 pounds over the limit for his middleweight non-title fight with Mavin Vettori.

The bout was initially expected to move forward with Roberson giving up a percentage of his fight purse to Vettori. The bout was canceled Wednesday morning when UFC officials Roberson was out because of medical issues.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Quick Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori — CANCELED

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN+)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Gabriel Benitez vs. Omar Morales

Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

Chase Sherman vs. Ike Villanueva

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira complete face-offs

