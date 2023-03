UFC Fight Night 221 Weigh-In Video: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Saturday’s main event fighters, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili, officially weighed in for their UFC Fight Night 221 showdown on Friday in Las Vegas.

Yan (16-4) is the former bantamweight champion looking to rebound after back-to-back split decision losses. Dvalishvili (15-4 ) is ranked No. 3 in the division and is riding an eight-fight winning streak.

