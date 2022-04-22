UFC Vegas 52 Weigh-in Results: All Fighters Made Weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 52 fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday morning.

The event is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between former champion Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked contender Amanda Lemos. Andrade was the first fighter to step on the scales and weighed in at 155.5 pounds. Lemos tipped the scales at 115 pounds even.

UFC Fight Night 205 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m.)

Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115)

Clay Guida (154) vs. Claudio Puelles (155.5)

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Alexandr Romanov (240.5) vs. Chase Sherman (249)

Charles Jourdain (144.5) vs. Lando Vannata (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m.)