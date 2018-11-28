UFC Adelaide Face-Offs: Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa Can’t Keep It Together

(Courtesy of UFC)

While most UFC face-offs get fairly contentious, the UFC Adelaide Media Day face-offs were anything but. Co-main-eventers Mauricio “Shougun” Rua and Tyson Pedro were amicable, but headliners Junior dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa couldn’t even get through their staredown without cracking up at each other.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for the UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa Full Live Results from Adelaide, Australia. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.