UFC Adelaide Results: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa bout from Adelaide, Australia, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the land down under this week for UFC Fight Night 142 in Adelaide, Australia. The promotion is going heavy at the top end of the bill.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos hopes to continue his climb back into title contention, but he has to get past Aussie favorite Tai Tuivasa, who is an undefeated 25-year-old intending to use the former champion as his springboard for his own championship aspirations.

The card also features New Zealand-born Mark Hunt in a heavyweight battle with American Justin Willis, while Tyson Pedor, another popular Aussie fighter, squares off with legendary Brazilian fighter Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa

