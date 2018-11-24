UFC Beijing Prelim Highlights: Submissions Are the Order of the Day

Half of the UFC Fight Night 141 preliminary bouts on Saturday ended with decisive submission finishes on the promotion’s first trip to Beijing, China.

Louis Smolka returns to the UFC with an armbar on Su Mudaerj

Kevin Holland unloads and finishes John Phillips

Back-to-back subs at #UFCBeijing!@Trailblaze2top shows his whole arsenal as he gets the round three finish! pic.twitter.com/31zPq2W86H — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2018

Weili Zhang taps out Jessica Aguilar

A hometown showing! Weili Zhang adds to the submission tally at #UFCBeijing! pic.twitter.com/Cmtc4CJpKZ — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2018

Wu Yanan taking arms and taking names on her home turf