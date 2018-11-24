UFC Beijing Prelim Highlights: Submissions Are the Order of the Day

Half of the UFC Fight Night 141 preliminary bouts on Saturday ended with decisive submission finishes on the promotion’s first trip to Beijing, China.
Louis Smolka returns to the UFC with an armbar on Su Mudaerj
In his return!
Welcome back, @LastSamuraiUFC. #UFCBeijing pic.twitter.com/fWBkdJDxKy
Kevin Holland unloads and finishes John Phillips
WOW!@Trailblaze2top is unleashing all his moves in round one! #UFCBeijing pic.twitter.com/vY93lIssSe
Back-to-back subs at #UFCBeijing!@Trailblaze2top shows his whole arsenal as he gets the round three finish! pic.twitter.com/31zPq2W86H
Weili Zhang taps out Jessica Aguilar
A hometown showing!
Weili Zhang adds to the submission tally at #UFCBeijing! pic.twitter.com/Cmtc4CJpKZ
Wu Yanan taking arms and taking names on her home turf
Beautiful work!
Yanan Wu forces the tap and earns the upset at #UFCBeijing pic.twitter.com/q8ymXrftHv
