UFC Beijing Prelim Highlights: Submissions Are the Order of the Day

November 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

Half of the UFC Fight Night 141 preliminary bouts on Saturday ended with decisive submission finishes on the promotion’s first trip to Beijing, China. 

Louis Smolka returns to the UFC with an armbar on Su Mudaerj

Kevin Holland unloads and finishes John Phillips

Weili Zhang taps out Jessica Aguilar

Wu Yanan taking arms and taking names on her home turf

               

