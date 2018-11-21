UFC Beijing Results: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou bout from Beijing, China, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 24, at 3:15 a.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. PT.)

Though the Ultimate Fighting Championship has made several trips to China in the past, UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 marks the first time the venerable fight promotion has landed in the capital of Beijing.

The UFC Beijing fight card is certainly top heavy, quite literally, with a heavyweight main event that pits the UFC’s Nos. 3 and 4 ranked fighters against one another.

Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes have met in the Octagon once before. Ngannou was a streaking fighter and got the better of Blaydes via a second-round doctor’s stoppage in April 2016 in Zoab, Croatia.

Blaydes (10-1, 1 NC) hasn’t lost since, winning five out of six fights. It would have been six for six, but his victory over Adam Milstead was changed to a no contest after Blaydes tested positive for marijuana. He’ll look to re-write history and avenge the loss in their first fight when he rematches Ngannou (11-3) in Beijing. It’s prime time for Blaydes, as Ngannou has lost his last two fights and looked to be a shadow of his former self in his most recent bout against Derrick Lewis.

The co-main event remains in the 265-pound limited weight class when Alistair Overeem welcomes Sergey Pavlovich to the Octagon.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night 141 Results: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!