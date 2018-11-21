UFC Beijing Results: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 21, 2018
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou bout from Beijing, China, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 24, at 3:15 a.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. PT.)

Though the Ultimate Fighting Championship has made several trips to China in the past, UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 marks the first time the venerable fight promotion has landed in the capital of Beijing.

The UFC Beijing fight card is certainly top heavy, quite literally, with a heavyweight main event that pits the UFC’s Nos. 3 and 4 ranked fighters against one another. 

Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes have met in the Octagon once before. Ngannou was a streaking fighter and got the better of Blaydes via a second-round doctor’s stoppage in April 2016 in Zoab, Croatia. 

Blaydes (10-1, 1 NC) hasn’t lost since, winning five out of six fights. It would have been six for six, but his victory over Adam Milstead was changed to a no contest after Blaydes tested positive for marijuana. He’ll look to re-write history and avenge the loss in their first fight when he rematches Ngannou (11-3) in Beijing. It’s prime time for Blaydes, as Ngannou has lost his last two fights and looked to be a shadow of his former self in his most recent bout against Derrick Lewis.

The co-main event remains in the 265-pound limited weight class when Alistair Overeem welcomes Sergey Pavlovich to the Octagon.

UFC Fight Night 141 Results: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2

