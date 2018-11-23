UFC Beijing: Blaydes vs. Ngannou Weigh-in Results; Rashad Coulter Misses Weight

There was little doubt about making weight at the top end of the UFC Fight Night 141 fight card, but one undercard fighter failed to hit the mark.

Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou highlight the UFC’s first event in Beijing in a five-round heavyweight main event. Blaydes is on a roll and sitting at No. 3 in the division, while Ngannou is trying to turn out of a tailspin, having lost his last two bouts.

Blaydes tipped the scale at 260 pounds on Friday in China, while Ngannou weighed 254 pounds.

The UFC Fight Night 141 co-main event is another heavyweight showdown with Alistair Overeem stepping on the scale at 247 pounds. He welcomes undefeated Sergey Pavlovich, who weighed 257 pounds.

The lone athlete to miss the mark was preliminary fighter Rashad Coulter, who came in at 208 pounds for his light heavyweight bout with Hu Yaozong. Though Coulter was two pounds over the allowed limit, he’ll be fined 20-percent of his fight purse and the fight will proceed as scheduled.

The UFC Fight Night 141 card begins at 3:15 a.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. PT, as Friday tips over into Saturday in North America. UFC Fight Night Beijing Weigh-in Results