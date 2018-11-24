UFC Fight Night 141 Attendance for Debut Event in Beijing

The Ultimate Fighting Championship landed in Beijing, China, for the first time this week with UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2.

The company’s debut event in the Chinese capital drew an announced audience of 10,302 at the Cadillac Arena.

Curtis Blaydes had been hoping to avenge a prior loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC Fight Night 141 main event, but it wasn’t to be. Just 45 seconds into the fight, it was all over.

Ngannou clipped Blaydes on the temple with an overhand right and followed up with several more brutal power punches before the referee called a halt to the bout.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou’s Main Event Knockout Tops UFC Beijing Bonuses

In the co-main event, Alistair Overeem course corrected his career by making short work of previously undefeated Russian fighter Sergey Pavlovich. Overeem used his newfound patience to wait for the perfect opportunity to strike.

Overeem landed a right hand that staggered Pavlovich and followed with a takedown. Once on the canvas, he moved into position and unloaded with a series of punishing right hands that forced the TKO stoppage.