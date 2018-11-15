UFC Buenos Aires Results: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio bout from Buenos Aires is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.)

A week after its 25th Anniversary event in Denver, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Buenos Aires for its first event in Argentina. Headlined by a welterweight showdown, UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio takes place on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Though Neil Magny (21-6) has long been on the cusp of a welterweight title shot, his path has been a bit bumpy over the past couple of years. Still, he maintains the No. 8 spot in the 170-pound division.

Hot on his heels is Santiago Ponzinibbio (26-3), who is currently ranked at No. 10 in the division due in large part to a six-fight winning streak. Coming off of wins over Gunnar Nelson and Mike Perry, Ponzinibbio is looking to the fight with Magny on his home turf to be the one that launches him into the upper echelon of the division.

The UFC Fight Night 140 co-main event pits two featherweights trying to hang on and make a climb back up the divisional ladder. Sitting at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively, Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins are fighting for their spots in the Top 15.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night 140 Results: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!