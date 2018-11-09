UFC Fight Night 139 Main Event Set Following Friday’s Official Weigh-in

The Ultimate Fighting Championship celebrates its 25th Anniversary this week by returning to the city where it all started: Denver.

UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez takes place on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in the Mile High City. The original venue for the very first UFC was McNichols Arena, which was demolished and replaced by the Pepsi Center.

The UFC’s 25th Anniversary show features Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) in the main event opposite Yair Rodriguez, who is a late replacement for Frankie Edgar, who had to withdraw because of an injury.

Though for different reasons, it has been more than a year since either headliner has set foot in the Octagon, but Jung had no issues, as he weighed 146 pounds in the first 10 minutes of the morning weigh-in. Rodriguez took a good while longer to make his way to the scale, but had no trouble making weight at 145.5 pounds.

Though Jung vs. Rogridugez is the headliner, Denver fans are likely eyeballing the co-main event with greater intensity, as hometown favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with former teammate “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Perry was the first fighter on the scale at Friday’s official weigh-in, tipping it at 170.5 pounds. Perry reportedly arrived in Denver at 195 pounds, so he certainly put some minds at ease. Cerrone stepped on the scale a short time later at 170 pounds.

Raquel Pennington and Maycee Barner had yet to weigh in at the time of publication.

UFC Fight Night 139 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on FS1)

Chan Sung Jung (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.5)



Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)



Raquel Pennington () vs. Germaine de Randamie (136)



Beneil Dariush (155.5) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Maycee Barber () vs. Hannah Cifers (115.5)



Michael Trizano (155) vs. Luis Pena (155)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Amanda Cooper (116)



Chas Skelly (146) vs. Bobby Moffett (146)

Davi Ramos (156) vs. John Gunther (155.5)

Devonte Smith (156) vs. Julian Erosa (155)

Early Prelims (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Joseph Morales (125.5) vs. Eric Shelton (126)

Mark De La Rosa (136) vs. Joby Sanchez (135)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.