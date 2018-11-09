VIDEO: Cowboy Cerrone and Mike Perry Fire Things Up at UFC Denver Weigh-in Staredowns

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

The UFC Fight Night 139 fighters on Friday faced off with each other for photographers following the official weigh-in, as there will be no ceremonial weigh-in for the Denver fight card.

As expected, Denver favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and “Platinum” Mike Perry got things fired up before they step in the Octagon on Saturday.

