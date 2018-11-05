UFC Denver Results: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez bout from Denver is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship turns 25 years old this year. The promotion is celebrating with UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez and they’re returning to where it all started in Denver.

The UFC kicked off at McNichols Arena in 1993, but that venue no longer stands, so they’re return to the Mile High City takes place at the Pepsi Center.

UFC Fight Night 139 was initially slated to feature a blockbuster between two of the top contenders in the featherweight division with former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar squaring off with Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie). But when Edgar had to withdraw because of an injury, officials moved swiftly to replace him.

Now the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show features The Korean Zombie facing another of the division’s top contenders in Yair Rodriguez with the winner hoping to make strides into the championship conversation.

Of course, there was no way fan favorite and hometown hero Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was going to let this one get past him. Despite facing some heavy setbacks in the past couple of years, Cerrone split with his former team at Jackson-Wink MMA and holds down the co-main event slot in a bout with former teammate “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night 139 Results: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

— LIVE RESULTS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT NIGHT —