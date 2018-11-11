Cowboy Cerrone Lands Quickfire Submission on Mike Perry (UFC 25th Anniversary Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s record-setting, first-round finish of Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139 on Saturday in Denver. The event marked the UFC’s 25th Anniversary with an event in the city where it all started.

From the old into the new, the UFC moves on to its debut event in Argentina next week with UFC Fight Night 140 in Buenos Ares. The main event features a five-round welterweight showdown between Neil Magny and home country fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio.

RELATED: