Bobby Moffett Scores Controversial Finish of Chas Skelly (UFC 25th Anniversary Highlights)

Check out highlights from Bobby Moffett’s controversial submission of Chas Skelly at UFC Fight Night 139 on Saturday in Denver. Moffett had a D’Arce choke locked on, but it was the referee that stopped the fight with Skelly immediately protesting.

The event marked the UFC’s 25th Anniversary with an event in the city where it all started.

From the old into the new, the UFC moves on to its debut event in Argentina next week with UFC Fight Night 140 in Buenos Ares. The main event features a five-round welterweight showdown between Neil Magny and home country fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio.

