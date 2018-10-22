UFC Fight Night 138 Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 138: Volkan vs. Smith bout from Moncton, Canada is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Night 138: Volkan vs. Smith features two light heavyweight contenders trying to get a crack at the belt.

Volkan Oezdemir has fought once before for the belt, losing early this year, but at No. 2 in the division and the changing light heavyweight landscape keeps him right on the cusp of another shot. Standing in his way is Anthony Smith, whose career has exploded since he moved from middleweight up to the 205-pound division.

The Moncton co-main event was shaken up when Zubaira Tukhugov was pulled from his fight with Artem Lobov because of his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team and Conor McGregor’s cohorts.

Lobov, who is a teammate of McGregor’s, will now fight Michael Johnson in a featherweight showdown.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night 138 Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

—– RESULTS & STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY —–