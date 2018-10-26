UFC Moncton Weigh-in Video: Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith Easily Hit the Mark

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch as the fighters for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 138 stepped on the scale on Friday to make their bouts official.

Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith, the light heavyweight headliners in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, had no trouble hitting the mark. Each weighed 205.5 pounds for their battle for title contention.

The lone fighter to miss the mark was late replacement Michael Johnson, though his opponent, Artem Lobov, agreed to accept the fight anyway.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Posts Emotional Video Looking Back on His Life

Tune in Saturday, Oct. 27, for UFC Moncton: Volkan vs. Smith Full Live Results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.