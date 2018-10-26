UFC Moncton: Volkan vs. Smith Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch as the fighters for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 138 faced off after stepping on the scale on Friday to make their bouts official.

Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith, the light heavyweight headliners in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, had no trouble hitting the mark. They had a stern staredown, but kept things on an even keel.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Posts Emotional Video Looking Back on His Life

Tune in Saturday, Oct. 27, for UFC Moncton: Volkan vs. Smith Full Live Results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.