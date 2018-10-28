Talita Bernardo Bests Sarah Moras (UFC Moncton Fight Highlights)

Big shots landed from Bernardo have Moras wobbled early! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/kR7pdRbUaB — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Talita Bernardo’s unanimous-decision victory over Sarah Moras at UFC Fight Night 138 on Saturday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

