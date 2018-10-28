Stevie Ray Takes the Nod (UFC Moncton Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Stevie Ray’s victory over Jessin Ayari at UFC Fight Night 138 on Saturday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The judges awarded Ray the win via a unanimous decision.

It was a turbulent journey to the UFC 230 final fight card, but the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City with a champion heavyweight main event on Nov. 3. Dual-division champion Daniel Cormier puts his heavyweight strap on the line opposite Derrick Lewis in the headliner, while the revamped co-main event pits middleweight contenders Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza against one another.

