Misha Cirkunov Makes Quick Work of Patrick Cummins (UFC Moncton Fight Highlights)

Big time bounce back performance by Misha Cirkunov! pic.twitter.com/uOrtAase6T — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 28, 2018

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Misha Cirkunov’s first-round submission of Patrick Cummins at UFC Fight Night 138 on Saturday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

