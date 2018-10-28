Michael Johnson Takes the Win from Artem Lobov in Canada (UFC Moncton Fight Highlights)

Slip or shot landed? #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/WJMZVZVEyu
— UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018
UD win for @FollowTheMenace!#UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/zYPoy1K75y
— UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out highlights from Michael Johnson’s short-notice decision victory over Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night 138 on Saturday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
It was a turbulent journey to the UFC 230 final fight card, but the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City with a champion heavyweight main event on Nov. 3. Dual-division champion Daniel Cormier puts his heavyweight strap on the line opposite Derrick Lewis in the headliner, while the revamped co-main event pits middleweight contenders Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza against one another. We’ll have full UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Live Results on MMAWeekly.com.
RELATED: