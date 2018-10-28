Gian Villante Takes Contentious Decision Over Ed Herman (UFC Moncton Fight Highlights)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 27, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Gian Villante’s contentious split-decision victory over Ed Herman at UFC Fight Night 138 on Saturday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

It was a turbulent journey to the UFC 230 final fight card, but the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City with a champion heavyweight main event on Nov. 3. Dual-division champion Daniel Cormier puts his heavyweight strap on the line opposite Derrick Lewis in the headliner, while the revamped co-main event pits middleweight contenders Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza against one another. We’ll have full UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Live Results on MMAWeekly.com.

