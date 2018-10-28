Don Madge Blasts Te Edwards with Head-Kick KO (UFC Moncton Fight Highlights)

What a start to this one! @DonMadgeMMA drops Edwards just seconds in! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/Gym7uyzp0i
— UFC (@ufc) October 27, 2018
Armbar!
Madge throws up the armbar but @Tango_MMA SOMEHOW escapes! Wow! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/rVb7bhQCyZ
— UFC (@ufc) October 27, 2018
THAT. IS. IT.@DonMadgeMMA finishes Edwards in round 2 with a CLEAN head kick! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/GbpL5XtiyN
— UFC (@ufc) October 27, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out highlights from Don Madge’s blistering head-kick knockout of Te Edwards at UFC Fight Night 138 on Saturday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
