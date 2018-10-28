Calvin Kattar Storms Back from a Slow Start for the TKO Stoppage (UFC Moncton Fight Highlights)

Fishgold is wasting no time! He lands early and often here in round 1! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/L9Q9nGeaag — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

HUGE right hand over the top drops Fishgold!@CalvinKattar gets the TKO win in round 1! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/q5vA0c0kFK — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Calvin Kattar’s TKO stoppage of Chris Fishgold at UFC Fight Night 138 on Saturday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Kattar overcame a slow start to finish the fight late in the first round.

