Anthony Smith Mounts the Comeback to Finish Volkan Oezdemir (UFC Moncton Fight Highlights)

Third win, third finish, @lionheartsmith is on a streak in the LHW division. pic.twitter.com/6Vn0VawrqE — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 28, 2018

"I want a title shot."@LionheartSmith thinks he's earned the next crack at the LHW title. Do you? #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/gE4RJv2zOb — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

Check out highlights from Anthony Smith’s submission of Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night 138 on Saturday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

