HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anthony Smith UFC Hambrug preview

featuredAnthony Smith Taps Out Volkan Oezdemir (UFC Moncton Results)

UFC Moncton Volkan vs Smith Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 138 Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Yair Rodriguez - Creative Combat

featuredFrankie Edgar Out; Yair Rodriguez Now Faces ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC in Denver

Michael Johnson

featuredUFC Moncton Weigh-in Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith Set, but Michael Johnson Fails to Make Weight

UFC Fight Night 138 Attendance and Gate Numbers from Moncton, Canada

October 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC officials announced the gate and attendance numbers from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 138 following the event in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The fight promotion’s first trip to New Brunswick drew 6,282 spectators to Avenir Centre generating gate receipts totaling $691,957 CAD / $528,211.03 USD.

Those in attendance witnessed Anthony Smith continue his assault on the light heavyweight division in the fight card’s main event. Smith made the move to the 205-pound division in June and scored two quick knockout wins over former champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. On Saturday, Smith took out the No 2. ranked Volkan Oezdemir by submission.

Following the win, Smith asked to face the winner between former champion Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson who fight for the soon-to-be vacant title at UFC 232 on Dec. 29.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 138 Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Michael Johnson stepped up on short notice and picked up a unanimous decision win over Artem Lobov in the co-main event. Johnson used footwork and has hand speed to beat Lobov to the punch. His left hand repeatedly found a home. It was the second consecutive win for “The Menace.”

The fight card featured 13 bouts with eight going the distance. Three bouts ended in knockouts and two resulted in submission finishes.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA