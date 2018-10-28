UFC Fight Night 138 Attendance and Gate Numbers from Moncton, Canada

UFC officials announced the gate and attendance numbers from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 138 following the event in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The fight promotion’s first trip to New Brunswick drew 6,282 spectators to Avenir Centre generating gate receipts totaling $691,957 CAD / $528,211.03 USD.

Those in attendance witnessed Anthony Smith continue his assault on the light heavyweight division in the fight card’s main event. Smith made the move to the 205-pound division in June and scored two quick knockout wins over former champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. On Saturday, Smith took out the No 2. ranked Volkan Oezdemir by submission.

Following the win, Smith asked to face the winner between former champion Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson who fight for the soon-to-be vacant title at UFC 232 on Dec. 29.

Michael Johnson stepped up on short notice and picked up a unanimous decision win over Artem Lobov in the co-main event. Johnson used footwork and has hand speed to beat Lobov to the punch. His left hand repeatedly found a home. It was the second consecutive win for “The Menace.”

The fight card featured 13 bouts with eight going the distance. Three bouts ended in knockouts and two resulted in submission finishes.