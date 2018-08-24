UFC Fight Night 135 Weigh-in Results: Justin Gaethje and James Vick Make Weight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 24, 2018
UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick lands in Lincoln, Neb., this week with two exciting lightweights topping the fight card.

Though former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje was originally supposed to have fought Al Iaquinta in the UFC Fight Night 135 main event, there was little to no drop off when there was a change of opponent.

When Iaquinta backed out of the fight, James Vick immediately agreed to step in and face Gaethje, who is known for his explosive fighting style.

Though Vick claims that Gaethje still is too Homer-Simpson-like, he too carries dynamite in his hands, which could make for an exciting match-up to close out the night.

The fight got the green light on Friday after both men made weight.

The Nebraska fight card also pits two exciting featherweights against each other, as Michael Johnson and Andre Fili square off in the night’s co-main event.

UFC Fight Night 135 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (at 10 pm EST/ 7pm PST on FS1)

  • Justin Gaethje (156) vs. James Vick (156)
  • Michael Johnson (146) vs. Andre Fili (146)
  • Cortney Casey (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)
  • Jake Ellenberger (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (170)
  • John Moraga (125.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (125)
  • Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Tim Williams (185)

Prelims (at 8 pm EST/ 5pm PST on FS2)

  • James Krause (170.5) vs. Warlley Alves (171)
  • Cory Sandhagen (135) vs. Iuri Alcântara (136)
  • Andrew Sanchez (185) vs. Markus Perez (186)
  • Mickey Gall (169) vs. George Sullivan (170.5)

Early Prelims (at 6:30 pm EST/ 3:30 pm PST on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Joanne Calderwood (125.5) vs. Kalindra Faria (125)
  • Drew Dober (156) vs. Jon Tuck (155.5)
  • Rani Yahya (136) vs. Luke Sanders (135.5)

Tune in to MMAWeekly on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick Live Results & Stats. The first bout is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

               

