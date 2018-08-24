UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of Saturday’s showdowns, the UFC Fight Night 135 fighters first had to step on the scale on Friday to make weight in Lincoln, Neb. The weigh-in went off without a hiccup with main event fighters Justin Gaethje and James Vick easily making weight early in the proceedings.

TRENDING > Dana White Named as One of the 500 Most Influential People in Entertainment Industry

UFC Fight Night 135 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (at 10 pm EST/ 7pm PST on FS1)

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. James Vick (156)

Michael Johnson (146) vs. Andre Fili (146)

Cortney Casey (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Jake Ellenberger (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (170)

John Moraga (125.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (125)

Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Tim Williams (185)

Prelims (at 8 pm EST/ 5pm PST on FS2)

James Krause (170.5) vs. Warlley Alves (171)

Cory Sandhagen (135) vs. Iuri Alcântara (136)

Andrew Sanchez (185) vs. Markus Perez (186)

Mickey Gall (169) vs. George Sullivan (170.5)

Early Prelims (at 6:30 pm EST/ 3:30 pm PST on UFC Fight Pass)

Joanne Calderwood (125.5) vs. Kalindra Faria (125)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Jon Tuck (155.5)

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Luke Sanders (135.5)

Tune in to MMAWeekly on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick Live Results & Stats. The first bout is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.