HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes

featuredCris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Set for UFC 232 in December

Justin Gaethje TUF 25 Finale

featuredJustin Gaethje: ‘I Have Zero Respect for James Vick’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down Georges St-Pierre Fighting Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Winner

Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Still Doesn’t Believe Nicco Montano Will Show Up for UFC 228

UFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

August 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick bout from Lincoln, Neb., is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick lands in Lincoln, Neb., with two exciting lightweights topping the fight card.

Though former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje was originally supposed to have fought Al Iaquinta in the UFC Fight Night 135 main event, there was little to no drop off when there was a change of opponent.

When Iaquinta backed out of the fight, James Vick immediately agreed to step in and face Gaethje, who is known for his explosive fighting style.

Though Vick claims that Gaethje still is too Homer-Simpson-like, he too carries dynamite in his hands, which could make for an exciting match-up to close out the night.

The Nebraska fight card also pits two exciting featherweights against each other, as Michael Johnson and Andre Fili square off in the night’s co-main event.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA