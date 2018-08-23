UFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The first UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick bout from Lincoln, Neb., is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick lands in Lincoln, Neb., with two exciting lightweights topping the fight card.

Though former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje was originally supposed to have fought Al Iaquinta in the UFC Fight Night 135 main event, there was little to no drop off when there was a change of opponent.

When Iaquinta backed out of the fight, James Vick immediately agreed to step in and face Gaethje, who is known for his explosive fighting style.

Though Vick claims that Gaethje still is too Homer-Simpson-like, he too carries dynamite in his hands, which could make for an exciting match-up to close out the night.

The Nebraska fight card also pits two exciting featherweights against each other, as Michael Johnson and Andre Fili square off in the night’s co-main event.

UFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick

