UFC Fight Night 134 Results: Shogun vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Hamburg, Germany, for the first time in two years for UFC Fight Night 134: Shogun vs. Smith.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua squares off with late-replacement Anthony Smith in the main event.

Shogun had been slated to fight Volkan Oezdemir in a battle that would have made a strong case for the winner to get a title shot. Oezdemir, however, was pulled from the bout for a match-up with returning top 205-pound contender Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles.

Though Oezdemir is the highest ranked fighter of the three, Shogun’s task doesn’t get any easier against Smith, who is fresh off of a win over Rashad Evans.

The UFC Fight Night 134 co-main event pits two more of the division’s top contenders, Glover Teixeira and Corey Anderson, against one another as the top end of the light heavyweight division could undergo a massive transformation in Germany.

UFC Fight Night 134 Results: Shogun vs. Smith

