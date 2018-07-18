HOT OFF THE WIRE
Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum

featuredRobert Whittaker Says Injuries Rule Out Fighting Again in 2018

Chad Mendes UFC Boise post-fight

featuredChad Mendes Feels He Should Rocket Back to the Top of the Featherweight Rankings

Junior dos Santos

featuredJunior dos Santos Blanks Blagoy Ivanov to Earn Unanimous Decision in UFC Boise Main Event

UFC Boise Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 133 Results: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC Fight Night 134 Results: Shogun vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

July 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 134: Shogun vs. Smith bout from Hamburg, Germany, is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Hamburg, Germany, for the first time in two years for UFC Fight Night 134: Shogun vs. Smith.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua squares off with late-replacement Anthony Smith in the main event. 

Shogun had been slated to fight Volkan Oezdemir in a battle that would have made a strong case for the winner to get a title shot. Oezdemir, however, was pulled from the bout for a match-up with returning top 205-pound contender Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles.

UFC Hamburg Shogun vs Smith Live ResultsThough Oezdemir is the highest ranked fighter of the three, Shogun’s task doesn’t get any easier against Smith, who is fresh off of a win over Rashad Evans.

The UFC Fight Night 134 co-main event pits two more of the division’s top contenders, Glover Teixeira and Corey Anderson, against one another as the top end of the light heavyweight division could undergo a massive transformation in Germany.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night 134 Results: Shogun vs. Smith

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA