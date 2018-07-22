UFC Fight Night 134 Attendance and Gate Figures from Hamburg, Germany

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 22, 2018
On Sunday, the UFC octagon was in Hamburg, Germany for the second time in the promotion’s history where Barclaycard Arena hosted UFC Fight Night 134. 7,798 spectators were in attendance to witness the 13-fight card producing $750,000 in gate receipts.

Light heavyweight Anthony Smith knocked out former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in the fight card’s main event. After sitting through nine fights that went the distance, Smith took out Rua in 89 Shogun Rua vs Anthon Smith UFC Hamburg staredownseconds.

Rua pressured Smith but walked into a front kick to the chin. He went on the attack and Smith staggered the Brazilian with a right hand. Rua went into full defense mode and tried to retreat. Smith pursued him with a flurry and further inflicted damage with another right hand. An elbow put Rua out on his feet and a follow up combination sent Rua to the canvas. It was Smith’s second fight in the 205-pound division and his second first-round knockout over a former titleholder. At UFC 225 in June, Smith knocked out Rashad Evans in just 53 seconds.

In the co-main event, Corey Anderson stepped up on short notice and defeated third-ranked light heavyweight Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision. It was the biggest win of The Ultimate Fighter 19 winner’s career.

               

