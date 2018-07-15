HOT OFF THE WIRE
Junior dos Santos Blanks Blagoy Ivanov to Earn Unanimous Decision in UFC Boise Main Event

UFC Boise Live Results

UFC Fight Night 133 Results: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Junior dos Santos Wants USADA to Change Its Policy After Being Exonerated

UFC Fight Night 133: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov Weigh-in Results & Video

UFC Fight Night 133 Sold Out CenturyLink Arena in Boise

July 15, 2018
The UFC Octagon was in Idaho for the first time in the promotion’s history on Saturday for UFC Fight Night 133. CenturyLink Arena in Boise hosted UFC Fight Night 133 to a sold out crowd.

5,648 spectators were in attendance for the 13-fight card featuring former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos taking on former World Series of Fighting heavyweight titleholder Blagoy Ivanov. Ticket sales generated $591,575 in gate revenue.

Junior dos Santos vs Blagoy Ivanov UFC Boise face-offThose in attendance witnessed dos Santos rebound from a loss to Stipe Miocic in a title bout at UFC 2011 in May 2017 to defeat Ivanov by unanimous decision. The fight card also featured the return of former featherweight title contender Chad Mendes after a two-year suspension. Mendes made quick work of Myles Jury, scoring a first-round finish.

The UFC keeps rolling through its very busy July schedule next week, when the Octagon drops down in Germany. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua faces late replacement Anthony Smith in the UFC Fight Night 134 main event on Sunday, July 22, in Hamburg.

