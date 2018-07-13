UFC Fight Night 133: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov Weigh-in Results & Video

The UFC Fight Night 133 main event, being a heavyweight bout, was never really in doubt when going to the scale for the official weigh-in. Nevertheless, the five-round fight between former UFC champion Junior dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov got the green light after both men weighed in.

Dos Santos is returning to the Octagon after spending a year on the sidelines. He was handed a provisional suspension after failing a UFC Anti-Doping Policy control. Though he was eventually found to have ingested a tainted supplement and cleared of intentionally doping, dos Santos has been out of action since losing to then-heayvweight-champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 211 on May 13, 2017.

Dos Santos is hoping that a win over Ivanov will start his path back to title contention.

Ivanov will be no easy task, however, as he is a former World Series of Fight and Professional Fighters League. Boise represents his Octagon debut, so he is jumping in at the deep end of the pool.

The UFC Fight Night 133 co-main event features one of the more popular young fighters on the UFC roster, as he once again makes the move to welterweight to face Zak Ottow. Northcutt has twice before tried to fight at welterweight, but lost both bouts. He’ll be hoping for better results against Ottow, who is also trying to build some momentum after alternating between wins and losses recently.

UFC Fight Night 133: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov Weigh-in Video

UFC Fight Night 133: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on FS1)

Junior Dos Santos (247.5) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (257.5)

Sage Northcutt (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Dennis Bermudez (146) vs. Rick Glenn (146)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Niko Price (170)

Myles Jury (146) vs. Chad Mendes (146)

Cat Zingano (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Eddie Wineland (135) vs. Alejandro Perez (136)

Darren Elkins (145) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (145.5)

Justin Scoggins (125.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (126)

Kurt Holobaugh (145) vs. Raoni Barcelos (145.5)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)