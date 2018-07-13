UFC Fight Night 133 Results: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 133: dos Santos vs. Ivanov bout from Boise, Idaho, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

The UFC makes its debut in Boise, Idaho, with a heavyweight non-title fight headlining the card at CenturyLink Arena. Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos returns after a lengthy hiatus to face former World Series of Fight and Professional Fighters League champion Blagoy Ivanov in the main event.

Dos Santos is returning to the Octagon after spending a year on the sidelines. He was handed a provisional suspension after failing a UFC Anti-Doping Policy control. Though he was eventually found to have ingested a tainted supplement and cleared of intentionally doping, dos Santos has been out of action since losing to then-heayvweight-champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 211 on May 13, 2017.

Dos Santos is hoping that a win over Ivanov will start his path back to title contention.

Ivanov will be no easy task, however, as he is a former World Series of Fight and Professional Fighters League. Boise represents his Octagon debut, so he is jumping in at the deep end of the pool.

The UFC Fight Night 133 co-main event features one of the more popular young fighters on the UFC roster, as he once again makes the move to welterweight to face Zak Ottow. Northcutt has twice before tried to fight at welterweight, but lost both bouts. He’ll be hoping for better results against Ottow, who is also trying to build some momentum after alternating between wins and losses recently.

Featherweight contender Chad Mendes makes his return opposite Myles Jury in Boise. Mendes is back from a two-year suspension for a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation, while Jury is on a two-fight win streak.

UFC Fight Night 133 Results: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov

