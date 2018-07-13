HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Fight Night 133: dos Santos vs. Ivanov Official Weigh-Ins (FULL Video)

July 13, 2018
See all the fighters – including Junior dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov, Eddie Wineland, Darren Elkins, Jessica Aguilar, Cat Zingano, Dennis Bermudez, Rick Glenn, Chad Mends, Sage Northcutt and Liz Carmouche – step on the scales to weigh in at the UFC Fight Night 133 official weigh-ins from Boise, Idaho.

Tune-in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 133: dos Santos vs. Ivanov live results from Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, July 14. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

               

