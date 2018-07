UFC Fight Night 133: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov Face-Offs Video

Watch the UFC Fight Night 133: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov face-offs from the official weigh-in from Boise, Idaho.

Tune-in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 133: dos Santos vs. Ivanov live results from Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, July 14. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.