UFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards bout from Singapore is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 23, at 4:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT.)

The UFC returns this week for its third event in Singapore with a welterweight battle between the old guard and a rising youngster.

Fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and rising star Leon Edwards square off in Singapore’s main event on Saturday’s UFC Fight Pass event, which airs in the wee hours of the morning across North America on Saturday, June 23.

UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards is Cerrone’s (33-10, 1NC) latest opportunity to continue fighting his way out of a skid. He lost three fights in a row for the first time in his career in 2017 before finally righting the ship with a win over Yancy Medeiros earlier this year. Cerrone hopes to keep the ship on course with a victory in Singapore.

Edwards (15-3) is being afforded the biggest opportunity of his career in facing Cerrone in a headlining bout. The Jamaican-born Brit bounced back from a loss to Kamaru Usman in 2015 by reeling off five consecutive victories, most recently defeating Peter Sobotta in March in London.

Though the undercard is loaded with Asian fighters, the co-main event pits American Ovince Saint-Preux and Australian Tyson Pedro in a light heavyweight battle that could propel the winner several steps closer to title contention.

